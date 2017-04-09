James Corden Vs Demi Lovato In Divas Singing Competition

"I was like, 'they don't make 'em like that anymore, do they?'" Corden said. "Divas back then were just better than divas are today. Know what i mean? They didn't have Instagram, they just had sass, voice, souls."

"I heard you've been telling people that divas back then are better than divas today," Lovato said, annoyed. They launched into a sing-off to plead their respective cases.

Lovato sang Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" and Katy Perry's "Roar." Corden countered with Tina Turner's "River Deep, Mountain High" and Aretha Franklin's "Respect." Watch the glorious diva sing-off here.