Jethro Tull's Songs From The Wood Anniversary Edition Announced

The limited edition limited edition "Songs From The Wood: The 40th Anniversary" release will feature 3 CDs and 2 DVDs including the new album completely remixed in stereo by Steven Wilson.

The bonus material will include previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, unseen video footage from the group's November 21, 1977 concert at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland and a 96 page book that will feature a track by track commentary from Ian Anderson.

Guitarist Martin Barre reflects on the album, "It was a very tight band, one of the strongest line-ups Tull ever had... I think that Songs From The Wood and Heavy Horses [the follow up album] as a pair of albums are near the top of the tree."