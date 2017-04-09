Keith Urban Received Banner Support From Daughters For ACMs

"Good Luck Daddy win or lose does not matter," read the multicolored sing which was decorated with numerous hearts." Urban posted a photo of his kids holding the banner on Instagram, with the caption, "When my daughters do this…… I've ALREADY WON!!!"

Although Urban was up for seven ACM Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, he came home empty-handed. Read more here.