Kelly Osbourne Recalls Disease Battle In New Book

"I thought I had Lyme disease," she writes. "I had started entering my symptoms into online quizzes, and the results kept coming back Lyme disease. For the first time, someone listened to me, and I got tested. The results were positive: I had stage III neurological Lyme disease. I was relieved to finally know what was going on, but I was also scared s–less."

As soon as the positive results came back, Kelly got proactive about treatment. "I got on a plane and flew to Philip's treatment center in Germany. I started stem cell therapy," she wrote. "Rather than trying to kill off the disease with antibiotics, this treatment worked to strengthen my immune system so my body could fight off and get rid of the disease on its own, which is a much more complete and lasting cure."

She added that the prominence of Lyme disease in the tabloid media has made her reluctant to speak out about her own experience. Read more here.