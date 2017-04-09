Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee

In a new twist, the Sun-Sentinel reports about new allegations, alleging Black assaulted a female employee at a Miami strip club earlier this year. According to the police report, Black approached the 34-year-old bartender "started acting belligerent."

Soon after the employee told the rapper to back off, he "hit her in the forehead with his right arm" and then "began to punch her numerous times all over her body and then kicked her, stopping shortly after."

At the moment, Black has not been formally charged, though the battery allegations has been added to the list of ways the 19-year-old rapper violated his house arrest. Read more here.