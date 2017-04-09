Liam Gallagher Leads Additions To Reading And Leeds

During that festival, the lineup rotates between two venue locations in the historic towns of Reading and Leeds. In addition to rap, rock and alternative music icons, the lineup includes Bastille, Haim, Charli XCX, Giggs and Korn. New entries confirmed include Ash, Pvris, Vince Staples, Goldie, Bugzy Malone, Declan McKenna and Mura Masa

Tim Wheeler of Ash expressed excitement about his tenth appearance at the twin festivals: 'We're very proud to announce a historic 10th appearance for Ash at the Reading festival." Read more here.