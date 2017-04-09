Michael Jackson Immortalized With Son's New Tattoo

He posted a video clip of the tat on Instagram along with the message, "Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo."

In the tattoo, the late pop legend is depicted as a winged angel standing with his legs crossed and his hands raised. One hand is covered with a white glove.

It's not the first time one of Jackson's children has paid homage to their dad by getting tattooed: daughter Paris has a large tattoo inspired by Jackson's Dangerous artwork and the other features her father's handwriting: "Queen of My Heart" See Prince's post here.