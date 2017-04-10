Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment
04-10-2017
.
Of Mice Men

Former Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile revealed in a new social media posting that he has begun a lengthy spinal treatment in Costa Rica to repair his ligaments.

Carlile left the group late last year due to his battle with Marfans Syndrome and shared via Instagram that he has just started a new treatment that involves a weekly injections that can last up to 3 months.

He writes, "Recently started another (hopefully final) spinal treatment here in Costa Rica. This procedure is 1x a week for 2-3 months... each week a series of 12-24 shot injections into my spinal chord, muscle, & ligaments from my legs, up to hips, then, low and middle back, to repair all my ligaments in the area, plus weekly IV'S to go with it!

"My team recently discovered that the ligaments in my body are deteriorating faster than expected and this has been a root of some of my problems and a lot of my PAIN. So I'm taking this next #MarfanSyndromeTreatment head on! Will be a rough few weeks ahead but I have faith! God give me strength and lets go!" Read his full post here.

advertisement

Of Mice Men Music, DVDs, Books and more

Of Mice Men T-shirts and Posters

More Of Mice Men News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment

Of Mice & Men Added To Welcome To Rockville Festival

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Health Battle Will Never End 2016 In Review

Austin Carlile Leaves Of Mice & Men For Health Reasons

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Health Battle Will Never End

Of Mice & Men Cancel Tour Due To Austin's Heath Issues

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Undergoes Second Surgery

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Recovering From Spine Surgery

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Undergoes Surgery

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Hospitalized


More Stories for Of Mice Men

Of Mice Men Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall- Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie- Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves- more

AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61- Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall- more

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Page Too:
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online- Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness- Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album- more

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial- Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day- The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line- more

50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour- Rick Ross Sentenced In Kidnapping and Assault Case- Radiohead Play Rarity At Recent Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall

Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction

Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment

A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt Recruit Gov't Mule Star For New Song

Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'Born To Live'

Stevie Van Zandt Announce First Solo Album In 18 Years

Thrice Release Music Video For 'Hurricane'

Jethro Tull's Songs From The Wood Anniversary Edition Announced

Warrant Streaming New song 'Devil Dancer'

Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10

Dan Patlansky Goes Behind The Scenes Of New Single 'Sonnova Faith'

The Sword Announce Their First Live Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online

Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness

Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album

Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour

Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'

Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville

Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series

Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'

Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial

Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming

Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated

Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee

Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'

Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.