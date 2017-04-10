Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment

Carlile left the group late last year due to his battle with Marfans Syndrome and shared via Instagram that he has just started a new treatment that involves a weekly injections that can last up to 3 months.

He writes, "Recently started another (hopefully final) spinal treatment here in Costa Rica. This procedure is 1x a week for 2-3 months... each week a series of 12-24 shot injections into my spinal chord, muscle, & ligaments from my legs, up to hips, then, low and middle back, to repair all my ligaments in the area, plus weekly IV'S to go with it!

"My team recently discovered that the ligaments in my body are deteriorating faster than expected and this has been a root of some of my problems and a lot of my PAIN. So I'm taking this next #MarfanSyndromeTreatment head on! Will be a rough few weeks ahead but I have faith! God give me strength and lets go!" Read his full post here.