Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville
04-10-2017
Patsy Cline

The Patsy Cline Museum was officially opened this past week in Nashville during a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring founders Bill and Shannon Miller and Cline's daughter Julie Fudge.

Bill Miller had this to say about the county music legend, "In an industry where you can have one hit and no one will remember your name, this lady has remained one of the biggest icons of all time.

"It's a phenomenon I can't explain, but it's an honor to make Patsy Cline three dimensional. You're going to see the life of a very special lady. You're going to see the facets of this lady. It's been a real honor."

Nashville mayor Megan Barry also commented about the facility. "Bill and Shannon have taken on this responsibility of telling the story of this incredible trailblazer.

"When we talk about what Patsy did and who she was, she was a mom and she was a star and a performer and a voice that we can all hear even now being piped through the museum.

"I saw a line down stairs waiting to come into this space to learn about Johnny Cash and there are going to be even bigger lines to come in here and learn about Patsy Cline. I am so grateful to Bill and Shannon who have stepped up to do this, because without them, we wouldn't have this little piece of history." Visit the museum's official website for more details here.

cut the ribbon on Nashville's newest "must-see" attraction ushering in fans from around the globe. Filled with costumes, professional and personal possessions and interactive exhibits, fans are treated to a unique experience at the museum traversing from her childhood to her unprecedented success as a female artist in addition to showcasing the evergreen influence that she continues to have on fans and artists across all genres.

