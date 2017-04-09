Pentatonix Release 'Bohemian' Rhapsody Video

In the video, the group members, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Avi Kaplan, and Kevin Olusola, pay homage to the original version with a black background scene and iconic spotlights.

The band built up anticipation for the new album and music video on social media, writing, "Patrons! Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Something exciting is waiting for you in your inbox… #PTXVol4 #PTXBohemianRhapsody." See the tracklisting and watch the video here.