Singled Out: Mick Hayes' Hard 2 Explain

Ahhh the scent of deception. I've just recently broke ground on a home studio and was digging around through some old recordings and lyrics when I found Hard 2 Explain written on a half sheet of paper. I remember rehearsing it with band and playing it out a few times, but that was about it. There were strains in the lineup of that band and some of that was coming out in the music. So, I decided to breathe new life into it and allow it inspire me in a fresh new way.

As far as production goes I knew I wanted that heavy synth bass vibe and I have always loved the cascading sounds you can get from old synths like the Arp Odyssey. I felt that they would contrast nicely with my clean guitar tones and since there has been such a resurgence of these instruments today that it seemed like the timing was right. When my band and I were opening for Deep Purple in 2015, I really fell back in love with the Hammond B3 organ and I also wanted a healthy dose of that in the tune as well. I was confident that if I had all those elements in place, I could easily add the other production elements that I wanted to hear and then have a great platform for my vocals, their harmonies and then introduce my "other voice" being the guitar solo.

The video was done by myself and only serves as a visual to the typical abandonment and betrayal we have all experienced in a Hard 2 Explain moment. I must admit that I am an avid fan of urban exploration videos on YouTube. I love abandoned places, buildings and towns so it seemed logical to meld the two of them together.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!