TLC Call On Fans To Help Name Their Next Album

Sure, they've finally announced the release date; in a fundraising status update, manager Bill Diggins wrote, 'Hey Kickstarter Family, The album date is firm, June 30th is the release of the new TLC album that you made happen! Tionne and Chilli have been working night and day to hit this date."

The post added that TLC had been given writing credit on Ed Sheeran's new track, "Shape of You," because of it's similarities to their track "No Scrubs." Read more here.