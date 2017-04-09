The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming

The single features powerful harmonies from FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, along with the Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall's signature beats.

Both bands took to social media to announce the release of the new album. FGL expressed their excitement, writing, "Y'all check it out!!! Proud to be a part of @TheChainsmokers new record out today. #lastdayalive #memoriesdonotopen" Check out the new track here.