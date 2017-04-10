|
The Obsessed Release 'Sacred' Title Track Video
.
The Obsessed celebrated the release of their first new studio album in over two decades by sharing a music video for the title track to the effort, "Sacred". The new album is the product of the veteran group's latest reunion which took place in March of 2016, following a few short reunion appearances earlier in the decade. Sacred is the follow up to Scott "Wino" Weinrich (Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan) led group's 1994 effort "The Church Within." Watch the Jimmy Hubbard directed video here.
