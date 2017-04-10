The Sword Announce Their First Live Album

The live record will be entitled "Greetings From..." and is set to be released on May 5th. It will feature nine performances captured during the band's 2016 fall tour with Opeth.

Prior to entering the studio in September, the band plans to spend most of the spring and summer on the road including headline dates and a string of shows with Clutch and Lucero.

The Sword Tour Dates:

Friday, May 5- Austin, TX- Mohawk - w/Croy & The Boys

Saturday, May 6- Houston, TX- White Oak Music Hall - w/Croy & The Boys

Sunday, May 7- Baton Rouge, LA- Spanish Moon- w/Croy & The Boys

Tuesday, May 9- Atlanta, GA- Masquerade - w/Croy & The Boys

Wednesday, May 10- Asheville, NC- Highland Brewing Company - w/Clutch and Lucero

Friday, May 12- Louisville, KY- Palace Theatre - w/Clutch and Lucero

Saturday, May 13- Grand Rapids, MI- 20 Monroe Live - w/Clutch and Lucero

Sunday, May 14- Pittsburgh, PA- Mr. Smalls - w/Mount Carmel

Monday, May 15- Brooklyn, NY- Brooklyn Steel - w/Clutch and Lucero

Tuesday, May 16- Providence, RI- Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel - w/Clutch and Lucero

Wednesday, May 17- Port Chester, NY- The Capitol Theatre - w/Clutch and Lucero

Thursday, May 18- Philadelphia, PA- Underground Arts - w/Pontiak

Friday, May 19- Norfolk, VA- The NorVa - w/Clutch and Lucero

Saturday, May 20- Inwood, WV- "Earth Rocker Festival" @ Shiley Acres - w/Clutch and Lucero

Monday, May 22- Chicago, IL- Metro - w/Pontiak

Tuesday, May 23- St Louis, MO- The Ready Room - w/Pontiak

Wednesday, May 24- Lawrence, KS- Granada - w/Pontiak

Friday, May 26- Dallas, TX- Gas Monkey Live! - w/Pontiak



Headline dates w/Big Jesus:

Monday, July 17- Phoenix, AZ- Crescent

Tuesday, July 18- San Diego, CA- Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach

Wednesday, July 19- Los Angeles, CA- El Rey Theatre

Thursday, July 20- Fresno, CA- Strummer's

Friday, July 21- Sacramento, CA- Harlow's

Saturday, July 22- San Francisco, CA- Slims

Monday, July 24- Portland, OR- Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, July 25- Seattle, WA- Neumos

Wednesday, July 26- Boise, ID- Neurolux

Friday, July 28- Salt Lake City, UT- Urban Lounge

Saturday, July 29- Denver, CO- Gothic

Sunday, July 30- Albuquerque, NM- Launchpad