Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour

Yearwood broke the news to fans in a Facebook video that she will not be performing at the April 30th tour stop in Champaign, Illinois because she will be attending the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

She will be on hand at the event at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, hoping to repeat her 2013 win for Outstanding Culinary Program. Her Food Network program, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, is nominated for the award this year.

She joked with fans in the social media video that Garth has graciously allowed her to miss the concert: "The boss has given me the night off." Watch the clip here.