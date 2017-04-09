Willie Nelson Tributes Merle Haggard In 'He Won't Ever Be Gone' Video

Today (April 6) marks the birthday and one-year anniversary of the country legend's death. The video features black-and-white footage from Nelson and Haggard's recording sessions for their 2015 duet album, Django & Jimmie.

Nelson will also perform at the Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard tribute concert this evening in Nashville, alongside Keith Richards, Dierks Bentley and many other artists. Watch the video here.