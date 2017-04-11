Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album

The band ended their farewell tour with two shows at the Genting Arena on February 2nd and 4th and guitarist Tony Iommi has reportedly told NBC that he is currently mixing the audio tracks from the shows for a possible live album.

The report stated that he is working on the possible live effort, and followed it with this direct quote from Tony, "We'll actually be doing a documentary," he said. "My job at the moment is to have a listen to what we've done."

Iommi also reiterated that the end of touring with Black Sabbath does not mean the end of his music career. "I'm certainly not retiring from playing and doing stuff. But I think since my illness I've had to look at things differently, think sensibly. I feel fine, but I still go for checkups and tests and at the moment I'm okay."