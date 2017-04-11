Chet Porter Gives D.R.A.M.'s Broccoli A Makeover

The remix is the follow up to his own chart topping track "Stay" and Porter had this to say about his reworking of the single, "Anyone who's come to see me live in the last 6 ths has heard me play it out. I actually did this remix a really long time ago, I think like September? The original is just such a hit.

"D.R.A.M. has this amazing, charming voice and Lil Yachty is so goofy and fun. I love them both - they're a perfect combo. It's like the happiest song ever, but then it has the hardest 808 I've ever heard. I just felt like I had to put my own spin on it and luckily they were down." Listen to the remix here.