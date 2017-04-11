Darius Rucker Announces 2017 Darius and Friends Benefit Concert

The annual event, which benefits the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, is scheduled for June 5th, ahead of this year's CMA Music Festival week and in the past has raised over $800,000 for the beloved children's hospital.

Rucker had this to say, "This concert is a real highlight for me every year. And I couldn't do it without the support of my friends who turn out to perform, tell stories and make this a memorable night for the fans, who are here from around the world."

The lineup for this year's concert is yet to be announced but special guests in the past included country music legend Kenny Rogers, Luke Bryan, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. CT via ticketmaster.com.