Don Henley, Steve Miller, Roger Daltrey Lead Rock Getaway Lineup

An impressive roster of iconic artists have signed on to take part in the inaugural 11-day music festival that will be taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Solidaridad, Mexico from October 26th through November 5th.

Due to the length of the event organizers have broken it up into 4, 7 and 11 day packages with the Steve Miller Band, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Bad Company and Foreigner leading the 4 day line-up.

The 7 and 11 day package will include the live performances from the smaller package as well as sets from the Eagles' Don Henley, Santana, George Thorogood and the Destroyers and more.

4-Day Package Lineup October 26 - 29 or November 2-5: Steve Miller Band, Roger Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cheap Trick, Don Felder, Blue Oyster Cult Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Foghat, Queensryche, Los Lobos

7-Day & 11-Day Package Lineup October 26 - November 1/October 30 - November 5 or October 26 - November 5: Don Henley, Santana, Steve Miller Band, Roger Daltrey, Bad Company, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Cheap Trick, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Don Felder, Blue Oyster Cult, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Foghat, Queensryche, Los Lobos, Warren Hill, Olivia Rox, Sahnas Brothers, Atomic Punks (Tribute to Van Halen), Guns 2 Roses (Tribute to Guns and Roses) and more.

Find the additional information, including ticket details here.