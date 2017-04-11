Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Gene Simmons Made Emotional Tribute To Chuck Berry At Memorial
04-11-2017
Chuck Berry

KISS star Gene Simmons made an emotional tribute to rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry during a public memorial this past Sunday (April 9th) ahead of the private funeral service in St. Louis.

According to press reports, Simmons said the following at The Pageant where the public memorial was held, "These shades are going to help me a lot because in back of them are real tears.

"He was breaking down barriers that nobody suspected. Chuck, he changed more little white boys and white girls lives than all the politicians with their big talk just by making them move. Just by grabbing a hold of them on the outside and the inside and changing their lives."

