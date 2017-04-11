Guns N' Roses Up For Three Top Billboard Awards

The band is up for the awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Touring Artist and Top Rock Tour and their former mega-tour mates Metallica have been nominated for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album for their latest effort "Hardwired…to Self-Destruct".

The thrash legends are competing for the album honor again the Red Hot Chili Peppers' "The Getaway" and Radiohead's "A Moon Shaped Pool." Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band received noms for Top Touring Artist and Top Rock Tour. See the full list of nominations here.