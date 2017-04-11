Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concerts Of 2017

Chesney has announced the new run of summer concerts, which are billed as his final shows of 2017, and are in addition to his previously announced music festival appearances.

The new shows will be kicking off with two Alabama shows, the first at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on August 4th, followed by The Wharf Amphitheatre in Orange Beach the next night. He will cap the run off with a two night stand at the Mohegan in Uncasville, Conn. on Aug. 10 and 11.

Kenny had this to say, "As long as we're rehearsing and I've got new music in the pipeline, I can't imagine not playing a little bit. I know that it takes time off to create and make records… to write and find songs like 'American Kids' and 'Noise,' but that doesn't mean I don't miss the fans. There is nothing that feeds me more than hearing the sound of the No Shoes Nation singing these songs, seeing those faces and knowing this is gonna be one of those nights."