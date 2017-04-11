|
Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concerts Of 2017
.
Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is used to selling out stadiums but he will be giving lucky fans in a handful of cities the chance to see him in more intimate venue setting. Chesney has announced the new run of summer concerts, which are billed as his final shows of 2017, and are in addition to his previously announced music festival appearances. The new shows will be kicking off with two Alabama shows, the first at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on August 4th, followed by The Wharf Amphitheatre in Orange Beach the next night. He will cap the run off with a two night stand at the Mohegan in Uncasville, Conn. on Aug. 10 and 11. Kenny had this to say, "As long as we're rehearsing and I've got new music in the pipeline, I can't imagine not playing a little bit. I know that it takes time off to create and make records… to write and find songs like 'American Kids' and 'Noise,' but that doesn't mean I don't miss the fans. There is nothing that feeds me more than hearing the sound of the No Shoes Nation singing these songs, seeing those faces and knowing this is gonna be one of those nights."
Chesney has announced the new run of summer concerts, which are billed as his final shows of 2017, and are in addition to his previously announced music festival appearances.
The new shows will be kicking off with two Alabama shows, the first at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on August 4th, followed by The Wharf Amphitheatre in Orange Beach the next night. He will cap the run off with a two night stand at the Mohegan in Uncasville, Conn. on Aug. 10 and 11.
Kenny had this to say, "As long as we're rehearsing and I've got new music in the pipeline, I can't imagine not playing a little bit. I know that it takes time off to create and make records… to write and find songs like 'American Kids' and 'Noise,' but that doesn't mean I don't miss the fans. There is nothing that feeds me more than hearing the sound of the No Shoes Nation singing these songs, seeing those faces and knowing this is gonna be one of those nights."
• Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced
• The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized After He 'Almost Died'
• Guns N' Roses Up For Three Top Billboard Awards
• Mastodon's Emperor of Sand Top Selling Album Of The Week
• Don Henley, Steve Miller, Roger Daltrey Lead Rock Getaway Lineup
• Gene Simmons Made Emotional Tribute To Chuck Berry At Memorial
• Night Ranger Feared Losing Brad Gillis To Ozzy Osbourne
• Metallica Share Live Videos From Mexico City Shows
• The Cult Announce Live 17 Spring Tour
• Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video
• The Shins and Spoon Teaming Up For Live Dates
• Korn Did Not Intend To Pioneer New Music Style With Debut
• Robyn Hitchcock Takes A Look Back With New Music Video
• Led Zeppelin Classic Fuels 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer
• Today Is The Day Announce Record Store Day Release and Shows
• Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows
• Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017
• Mariah Carey Releasing New Album This Year Via Epic Deal
• Darius Rucker Announces 2017 Darius and Friends Benefit Concert
• Lauren Alaina Earns Her First No. 1 Single With 'Road Less Traveled'
• Tanya Tucker Returning To The Road This Month
• Chet Porter Gives D.R.A.M.'s Broccoli A Makeover
• Ray Scott Announces New Album 'Guitar For Sale'
• Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online
• Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness
• Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album
• Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour
• Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'
• Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville
• Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.