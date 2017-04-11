Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track

The song is one of the tracks that will appear on the band's forthcoming album "One More Light", which is set to hit stores on May 19th and apart from sharing the lyrics, Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington also spoke to Genius a little bit about the inspiration for the song.

Shinoda said, "I'm a basketball fan. When I was writing this song, I wanted to capture that moment at the game when someone fouls out, and the cheerleaders sing and kick out the ejected player."

Bennington went on to explain Pusha T's lines in the song apply to both getting kicked out of a game and "getting out of a bad relationship." The rapper's lyrics include "Goodbye, good riddance, period is after every sentence. Did my time with my cellmate, maxed out so now we finished, every day was like a hail date, every night was like a hailstorm, took her back to my tinted windows, showin' out, she in rare form." Check out the full lyrics here.