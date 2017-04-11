|
Mariah Carey Releasing New Album This Year Via Epic Deal
Mariah Carey has revealed that she is working on her next studio album, which she expects to release later this year under a new partnership she just made with Butterfly MC Records and Epic Records. Carey had this to say, "I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love." Epic's LA Reid added, "To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career. Mariah's incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. "Mariah's chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah's success for years to come."
