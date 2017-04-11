Mariah Carey Releasing New Album This Year Via Epic Deal

Carey had this to say, "I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love."

Epic's LA Reid added, "To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career. Mariah's incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence.

"Mariah's chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah's success for years to come."