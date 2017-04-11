Mastodon's Emperor of Sand Top Selling Album Of The Week

"Emperor Of Sand" also entered the Billboard Alternative Albums, Rock Albums, Hard Music Albums and Physical Albums charts at the No. 1 spot and also claimed the honor for biggest selling vinyl release of the week.

The group shared their excitement, "We want to thank all of our fans for running out and picking up a copy of our new album Emperor Of Sand. The support you guys have shown us has been unbelievable.

"The album is an important and emotional one for us and it makes us very happy that it is connecting with you. We're excited to play it for you on tour!! See you soon!"

The effort also landed at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart which used to only account for actual album sales, but in the age of streaming that chart has shifted to include "equivalent album sales".