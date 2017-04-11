|
Night Ranger Feared Losing Brad Gillis To Ozzy Osbourne
.
Night Ranger feared they would have to find a replacement for Brad Gillis after they witnessed the guitarist perform live with Ozzy Osbourne in the early 1980s. Gillis was recruited by the Black Sabbath vocalist to help him finish his world tour in support of his "Diary Of A Madman" album in the wake of Randy Rhoads tragic death in March of 1982. Brad was featured on Ozzy's double live album "Speak of The Devil" which featured performances of classic Black Sabbath songs, and was reportedly recorded due to a contractual obligation. In a new interview with the Rock Brigade Podcast, Night Ranger's Jack Blades reflected on the band's reaction to seeing Gillis play with Osbourne. He recalled, "We had our record deal and Brad got a call to go off with Ozzy. We were waiting for him to come back. Ozzy was doing a live show for Westwood One or King Biscuit Flower Hour or something. "We had not seen Brad playing with Ozzy so [Night Ranger drummer Kelly Keagy] and I went to the show. He sounded so f***ing good…he sounded so huge. Kelly and l looked at each other and said, 'He's not coming back. We are going to have to find another guitar player.'" Listen to the full interview here.
Gillis was recruited by the Black Sabbath vocalist to help him finish his world tour in support of his "Diary Of A Madman" album in the wake of Randy Rhoads tragic death in March of 1982.
Brad was featured on Ozzy's double live album "Speak of The Devil" which featured performances of classic Black Sabbath songs, and was reportedly recorded due to a contractual obligation.
In a new interview with the Rock Brigade Podcast, Night Ranger's Jack Blades reflected on the band's reaction to seeing Gillis play with Osbourne. He recalled, "We had our record deal and Brad got a call to go off with Ozzy. We were waiting for him to come back. Ozzy was doing a live show for Westwood One or King Biscuit Flower Hour or something.
"We had not seen Brad playing with Ozzy so [Night Ranger drummer Kelly Keagy] and I went to the show. He sounded so f***ing good…he sounded so huge. Kelly and l looked at each other and said, 'He's not coming back. We are going to have to find another guitar player.'" Listen to the full interview here.
• Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced
• The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized After He 'Almost Died'
• Guns N' Roses Up For Three Top Billboard Awards
• Mastodon's Emperor of Sand Top Selling Album Of The Week
• Don Henley, Steve Miller, Roger Daltrey Lead Rock Getaway Lineup
• Gene Simmons Made Emotional Tribute To Chuck Berry At Memorial
• Night Ranger Feared Losing Brad Gillis To Ozzy Osbourne
• Metallica Share Live Videos From Mexico City Shows
• The Cult Announce Live 17 Spring Tour
• Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video
• The Shins and Spoon Teaming Up For Live Dates
• Korn Did Not Intend To Pioneer New Music Style With Debut
• Robyn Hitchcock Takes A Look Back With New Music Video
• Led Zeppelin Classic Fuels 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer
• Today Is The Day Announce Record Store Day Release and Shows
• Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness
• Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album
• Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour
• Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'
• Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville
• Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series
• Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup
• Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'
• Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial
• Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day
• The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming
• Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated
• Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee
• Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'
• Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.