Night Ranger Feared Losing Brad Gillis To Ozzy Osbourne

Gillis was recruited by the Black Sabbath vocalist to help him finish his world tour in support of his "Diary Of A Madman" album in the wake of Randy Rhoads tragic death in March of 1982.

Brad was featured on Ozzy's double live album "Speak of The Devil" which featured performances of classic Black Sabbath songs, and was reportedly recorded due to a contractual obligation.

In a new interview with the Rock Brigade Podcast, Night Ranger's Jack Blades reflected on the band's reaction to seeing Gillis play with Osbourne. He recalled, "We had our record deal and Brad got a call to go off with Ozzy. We were waiting for him to come back. Ozzy was doing a live show for Westwood One or King Biscuit Flower Hour or something.

"We had not seen Brad playing with Ozzy so [Night Ranger drummer Kelly Keagy] and I went to the show. He sounded so f***ing good…he sounded so huge. Kelly and l looked at each other and said, 'He's not coming back. We are going to have to find another guitar player.'" Listen to the full interview here.