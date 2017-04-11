Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video
04-11-2017
.
Queen

As Queen prepare to hit the road for their summer tour featuring Adam Lambert on lead vocals, they have released in the latest in their series of new lyric videos.

The legendary band shared their latest "official karaoke style" video for their landmark song "Bohemian Rhapsody" which features footage of the original video along with lyrics. Watch it here

The new clip for the "A Night At The Opera" classic follows the release of similar videos for other hit songs including "Radio Ga Ga," I Want It All", "We Will Rock You".

The Queen + Adam Lambert North American arena tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will finish on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.

Queen + Adam Lambert North American Tour Dates:
06/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena
06/24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
06/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
06/29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
07/01 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
07/02 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
07/04 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
07/06 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena
07/08 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena
07/09 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
07/13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
07/14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
07/17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
07/18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
07/20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
07/23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
07/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
07/26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
07/28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center
07/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
07/31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center
08/02 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
08/04 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
08/05 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

