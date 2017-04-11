|
Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video
.
As Queen prepare to hit the road for their summer tour featuring Adam Lambert on lead vocals, they have released in the latest in their series of new lyric videos. The legendary band shared their latest "official karaoke style" video for their landmark song "Bohemian Rhapsody" which features footage of the original video along with lyrics. Watch it here The new clip for the "A Night At The Opera" classic follows the release of similar videos for other hit songs including "Radio Ga Ga," I Want It All", "We Will Rock You". The Queen + Adam Lambert North American arena tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will finish on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. Queen + Adam Lambert North American Tour Dates:
The Queen + Adam Lambert North American arena tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will finish on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.
Queen + Adam Lambert North American Tour Dates:
