Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video

The legendary band shared their latest "official karaoke style" video for their landmark song "Bohemian Rhapsody" which features footage of the original video along with lyrics. Watch it here

The new clip for the "A Night At The Opera" classic follows the release of similar videos for other hit songs including "Radio Ga Ga," I Want It All", "We Will Rock You".

The Queen + Adam Lambert North American arena tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ at the Gila River Arena and will finish on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.

Queen + Adam Lambert North American Tour Dates:

06/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

06/24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

06/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

06/29 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

07/01 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

07/02 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/04 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

07/06 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center Arena

07/08 - Omaha, NE - CenturyLink Arena

07/09 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

07/13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

07/14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

07/17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

07/18 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

07/20 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/21 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

07/23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

07/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

07/28 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

07/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

07/31 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

08/02 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

08/04 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

08/05 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center