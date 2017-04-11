Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ray Scott Announces New Album 'Guitar For Sale'
04-11-2017
.
Ray Scott

Ray Scott has announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album, entitled "Guitar For Sale" on June 9th and will be making a special appearance on Nashville Today on April 20th.

The local television show airs on the Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV. He had the following to say about his forthcoming sixth album, "When I went into the studio with my end, and new producer, Michael Hughes, my goal was to do something a little different, something live tracked that's not so polished, maybe even rough in spots, with the hope we'd come out with a product that had elements reminiscent of the way music first hit my ears when I was a young'un.

"It wasn't my intent to worry about what the rest of Nashville was doing… 'course it never has been. I'm proud to say I think we accomplished that. My first single, 'Livin' This Way' is based on a classic country music theme - pain. In keeping with my habit of honesty in songwriting, I thought it was a good way introduce this new project."

Guitar For Sale Tracklisting:
1 - Livin' This Way
2 - Put Down The Bottle
3 - The Fire
4 - Soberin' Up
5 - Pray For The Fish
6 - Put Down That Gun
7 - Growin' Old'
8 - Worth Killin' For
9 - Life Ain't Long Enough
10 - Doin' Me Wrong
11 - Guitar For Sale

