Righteous Vendetta Announce Tour With Hellyeah

The tour will be kicking off on June 5th in Grand Junction, CO at the Mesa Theatre and will be wrapping up on June 21st in Albuquerque, NM at the El Rey Theatre.

Righteous Vendetta frontman Ryan Hayes shared his excitement about the trek, "In the seven years of touring we have done, we have never been so excited to announce a tour as we are about going on the road with Hellyeah!

"Not only do we love the band and their music, but all the members have influenced us musically since we were just starting out. So excited to wreck these cities!"

Hellyeah and Righteous Vendetta Tour Dates:

06/5 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

06/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

06/8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

06/9 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

06/10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

06/12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

06/13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

06/14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

06/17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

06/18 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

06/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

06/21- Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre