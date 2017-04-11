Robyn Hitchcock Takes A Look Back With New Music Video

Hitchcock shared the following background details for the new clip, "This video is a collage of years and Hitchcocks, assembled by Jeremy Dylan from archive trolleybus footage; from my family's home movies; and from film he shot of me recently.

"I'm singing the song on a tram in Melbourne, Australia about a trolleybus ride I took with my late father Rayd in Reading, England in 1964. In these clips Rayd, resplendent in early 1970s porno moustache, is younger than the present-day me is now. My current self is also in there perving over some beautiful vintage trams in San Francisco.

"There's a glimpse of 13- year-old me stepping out of a boat to greet my sister Fleur, who now in later life is an author and incidentally supplied Jeremy with the old family film. And 39-year-old me peers for a second from a weeping elm tree at Rayd's wake in 1992. His favourite folk band, the Yetties from the West of England, gave us all a free show - what a night! Rayd liked a nice tune. This would probably have embarrassed him, given what a distant English family we were. But his spirit loves acknowledgement, I like to think: and I'm sure he lives through me as fully as any ghost. On ya, dad!" Watch the video here.