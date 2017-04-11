Singled Out: Trollfest's Spelunking Sisters 04-11-2017

. Trollfest recently released their new album "Helluva" and to celebrate we asked Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis to tell us about the song "Spelunking Sisters" from the new effort. Here is the story: Hello! This is the good doctor here and I will tell you the background story for my first song on "Helluva", called "Spelunking Sisters."



Trollbank and Mr. Seidel usually writes most of the stuff we release, and I've been wanting to catch up with them for some time. There is always this healthy competition between the three of us on who can write the best sh*t. So finally I think I managed to make my mark!



I came up with the main melody at work, actually. What's my job, you say? Well, I work as a kindergarten teacher, wouldn't you know! There was a period where I danced a lot with the kids, and my specialty was a waltz. I would pick up a child and do a couple of laps, great fun! But the first time I initiated this I had no song. Every dance has to have a song, right?! So I had to improvise and come up with something on the spot. And what came out of me was the first melody in Spelunking Sisters! The difference was that it was in MAJOR. I played this little game for quite some time until I realised that I just had to Trollfest-ify it, considering I got such a kick out of it. I merely converted the melody to MINOR, and that was it! The rest of the song came very easily when I actually sat down to write it. I don't know where our obsession with writing in minor key comes from, but I guess major sounds too "happy" for metal, I don't know. In hindsight I philosophized some over this creative process and I realized, or confirmed for myself, that the best time to create something is when you are in a free flow of playfulness. And after that discovery this has been my mantra for creativity. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

