Tanya Tucker Returning To The Road This Month

The ambitious tour of shows in the U.S. and Canada last month was a major success with Tucker playing for 11,000 fans with an average ticket price of just $52.00.

After resting up a few weeks, Tucker will kick off her next live dates with a special headline set for the Opry Country Classics at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 20th.

She will then hit the road for a series of dates that begin the next night at the Paramount Theater at Bristol, Tenn. She's announced dates that run until September 23rd at 5D Steakhouse in Yorktown, Texas, and still has additional dates to add to her 2017 live plans.

Tanya Tucker Tour Dates:

April 20 Opry at the Ryman - Nashville, Tenn.

April 21 Paramount Theater -- Bristol, Tenn.

April 22 Country Tonite Theatre -- Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

April 28 Las Cruces Music Festival -- Las Cruces, N.M.

April 29 Pima County Fair - Tucson, Ariz.

May 05 Dosey Doe - The Woodlands, Texas

May 06 Choctaw Event Center -- Grant, Okla.

June 23 Little River Casino Resort -- Manistee, Mich.

June 24 North Star Mohican Casino Resort -- Bowler, Wisc.

Aug. 05 Big Valley Jamboree - Camrose, Alberta

Aug. 11 Golden Nugget -- Lake Charles, La.

Aug. 12 Golden Nugget -- Biloxi, Mo.

Aug. 19 Kipawa Country Fest - Kipawa, Quebec

Aug. 28 Soaring Eagle Casino -- Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Aug. 30 Minnesota State Fair -- St. Paul, Minn.

Aug. 31 Minnesota State Fair -- St. Paul, Minn.

Sep. 16 Andy Williams Moon River Theatre -- Branson, Mo.

Sep. 23 5D Steakhouse -- Yorktown, Texas