|
The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized After He 'Almost Died'
.
The Exploited frontman Wattie Buchan has been hospitalized in Belgium after he "almost died" from a "very serious heart condition", according to a social media post from the band. The group plans to continue their current tour and posted the following statement on their Facebook this past Saturday (April 8th) about Buchan's hospitalization: "Just to let you guys know that Wattie was taken to hospital yesterday in Belgium.. He has a very serious heart condition and almost died. I saw him today and would like to thank the doctors who saved his life. "Also he wanted to thank all the fans at last nights show and who turned up to support him and the band. Wattie would like us to continue the tour with out him. "We will still be playing our set with guest vocalists from the Casualties and others. We want to thank everyone for their support for us and Wattie. I know it means a lot to him. We wish him a speedy recovery." Buchan had previously suffered a heart attack back in February of 2014 while he was performing on stage with The Exploited in Lisbon, Portugal on the Tour of Chaos with Hatebreed.
The group plans to continue their current tour and posted the following statement on their Facebook this past Saturday (April 8th) about Buchan's hospitalization:
"Just to let you guys know that Wattie was taken to hospital yesterday in Belgium.. He has a very serious heart condition and almost died. I saw him today and would like to thank the doctors who saved his life.
"Also he wanted to thank all the fans at last nights show and who turned up to support him and the band. Wattie would like us to continue the tour with out him.
"We will still be playing our set with guest vocalists from the Casualties and others. We want to thank everyone for their support for us and Wattie. I know it means a lot to him. We wish him a speedy recovery."
Buchan had previously suffered a heart attack back in February of 2014 while he was performing on stage with The Exploited in Lisbon, Portugal on the Tour of Chaos with Hatebreed.
• Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced
• The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized After He 'Almost Died'
• Guns N' Roses Up For Three Top Billboard Awards
• Mastodon's Emperor of Sand Top Selling Album Of The Week
• Don Henley, Steve Miller, Roger Daltrey Lead Rock Getaway Lineup
• Gene Simmons Made Emotional Tribute To Chuck Berry At Memorial
• Night Ranger Feared Losing Brad Gillis To Ozzy Osbourne
• Metallica Share Live Videos From Mexico City Shows
• The Cult Announce Live 17 Spring Tour
• Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video
• The Shins and Spoon Teaming Up For Live Dates
• Korn Did Not Intend To Pioneer New Music Style With Debut
• Robyn Hitchcock Takes A Look Back With New Music Video
• Led Zeppelin Classic Fuels 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer
• Today Is The Day Announce Record Store Day Release and Shows
• Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness
• Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album
• Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour
• Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'
• Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville
• Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series
• Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup
• Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'
• Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial
• Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day
• The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming
• Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated
• Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee
• Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'
• Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.