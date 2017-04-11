The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized After He 'Almost Died'

The group plans to continue their current tour and posted the following statement on their Facebook this past Saturday (April 8th) about Buchan's hospitalization:

"Just to let you guys know that Wattie was taken to hospital yesterday in Belgium.. He has a very serious heart condition and almost died. I saw him today and would like to thank the doctors who saved his life.

"Also he wanted to thank all the fans at last nights show and who turned up to support him and the band. Wattie would like us to continue the tour with out him.

"We will still be playing our set with guest vocalists from the Casualties and others. We want to thank everyone for their support for us and Wattie. I know it means a lot to him. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Buchan had previously suffered a heart attack back in February of 2014 while he was performing on stage with The Exploited in Lisbon, Portugal on the Tour of Chaos with Hatebreed.