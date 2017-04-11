The Shins and Spoon Teaming Up For Live Dates

The special run will include four concerts beginning on September 30th at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, Ca and wrapping up at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 5th.

In between they will be staging shows in San Diego, Ca at the Cal Coast Credit Union (OAT) on October 1st and the Comerica Theater in Phoenix, AZ on October 3rd.

Both bands will be promoting their latest studio albums that were released month: The Shins are launching the dates in support of their fifth studio album, Heartworms and Spoon their ninth effort "Hot Thoughts".