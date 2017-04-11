|
The Turtles Announce Happy Together Tour Lineup and Dates
.
Classic rock icons The Turtles have revealed the dates and lineup details for their summer's installment of their annual Happy Together Tour across the U.S. In addition to The Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie, this year's trek will also feature performances from The Association, former Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and the voice of The Archies' Ron Dante. The extensive outing is scheduled to get underway on June 9th in Biloxi, MS, IP Casino, Resort & Spa and will be finishing up on August 26th in Onamia, MN at the Grand Casino Theatre. 2017 Happy Together Tour Dates:
In addition to The Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie, this year's trek will also feature performances from The Association, former Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and the voice of The Archies' Ron Dante.
The extensive outing is scheduled to get underway on June 9th in Biloxi, MS, IP Casino, Resort & Spa and will be finishing up on August 26th in Onamia, MN at the Grand Casino Theatre.
2017 Happy Together Tour Dates:
• Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced
• The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized After He 'Almost Died'
• Guns N' Roses Up For Three Top Billboard Awards
• Mastodon's Emperor of Sand Top Selling Album Of The Week
• Don Henley, Steve Miller, Roger Daltrey Lead Rock Getaway Lineup
• Gene Simmons Made Emotional Tribute To Chuck Berry At Memorial
• Night Ranger Feared Losing Brad Gillis To Ozzy Osbourne
• Metallica Share Live Videos From Mexico City Shows
• The Cult Announce Live 17 Spring Tour
• Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video
• The Shins and Spoon Teaming Up For Live Dates
• Korn Did Not Intend To Pioneer New Music Style With Debut
• Robyn Hitchcock Takes A Look Back With New Music Video
• Led Zeppelin Classic Fuels 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer
• Today Is The Day Announce Record Store Day Release and Shows
• Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness
• Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album
• Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour
• Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'
• Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville
• Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series
• Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup
• Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'
• Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial
• Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day
• The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming
• Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated
• Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee
• Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'
• Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.