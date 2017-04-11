The Turtles Announce Happy Together Tour Lineup and Dates

In addition to The Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie, this year's trek will also feature performances from The Association, former Three Dog Night singer Chuck Negron, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and the voice of The Archies' Ron Dante.

The extensive outing is scheduled to get underway on June 9th in Biloxi, MS, IP Casino, Resort & Spa and will be finishing up on August 26th in Onamia, MN at the Grand Casino Theatre.

2017 Happy Together Tour Dates:

6/9 - Biloxi, MS, IP Casino, Resort & Spa

6/10 - Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

6/11 - Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

6/13 - Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

6/14 - New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre

6/15 - Northampton, MA, Calvin Theater

6/16 - Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

6/17 - Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

6/18 - Tarrytown, NY, The Tarrytown Music Hall

6/20 - Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center

6/21 - Glenside, PA, Keswick Theatre

6/22 - Jim Thorpe, PA, Penn's Peak

6/23 - Williamsport, PA, Community Arts Center

6/24 - Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre

6/25 - Hampton Beach, NH, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

7/4 - San Rafael, CA, Marin County Fairgrounds

7/6 - Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts

7/7 - Brooks, CA, Cache Creek Casino Resort

7/8 - Salem, OR, Historic Elsinore Theatre

7/9 - Snoqualmie, WA, Snoqualmie Casino

7/12 - Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery

7/13 - Agoura Hills, CA, Canyon Club

7/14 - Santa Ynez, CA, Chumash Casino

7/15 - Beverly Hills, CA, Saban Theatre

7/16 - Costa Mesa, CA, Pacific Amphitheatre

7/19 - San Diego, CA, Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

7/21 - Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre

7/22 - North Las Vegas, NV, Cannery Casino Hotel

8/4 - Danbury, CT, Ives Concert Park

8/5 - Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre

8/6 - Boston, MA, The Wilbur

8/7 - Wilmington, DE, Playhouse Theatre

8/9 - Hamburg, NY, The Fairgrounds Event Center

8/10 - Kettering, OH, Fraze Pavilion for the Performing Arts

8/11 - New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino

8/12 - Manistee, MI, Little River Casino Resort

8/13 - Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/14 - Indianapolis, IN, Indiana State Fairgrounds

8/16 - Effingham, IL, Effingham Performance Center

8/17 - Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

8/18 - Hot Springs, AR, Oaklawn Racing & Gaming

8/20 - Mayetta, KS, Prairie Band Casino & Resort

8/22 - Louisville, KY, Kentucky State Fairgrounds

8/23 - Fort Wayne, IN, Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

8/24 - Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre

8/25 - Aurora, IL, Paramount Theatre

8/26 - Onamia, MN, Grand Casino Theatre