Today Is The Day Announce Record Store Day Release and Shows

The band will releasing a limited edition 10" vinyl record of their original "How To Win Friends And Influence People" demo, which was originally released only on cassette.

Their special in-store performances will be taking place at Rough Trade in Brooklyn at 3PM and the second show will happen at 8PM at Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie, NY.

How To Win Friends And Influence People Tracklisting:

SIDE A

01. The Kick Inside

02. 6 Dementia Satyr

SIDE B

01. Rise

02. Adult World