A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album

The single has been released to digitally retailers with the album set to hit stores on May 19th. The new video stars a young couple that reached out to the group to thanks them for their music and in turn were invited to be in the new video.

One half of that couple, Hailee Ritcey shared the background details of how it happened, "For a long time this day has filled me with so much fear and anxiety. I've never been really sure what I would say, why I felt like I needed to post, or why it even mattered at all.

"It's taken me a long time to come to this level of confidence with myself and with my relationship. I have been so lucky to have wonderful family and friends that have really helped me to this point. And I've realized the people that truly love and care about you always will, regardless. So a few months ago Carly and I took a trip to Seattle to see one of our favorite bands. Because their music means so much to us I decided to reach out to them. I knew it was a long shot to even get a response but then they took it one step further. They asked us to tell our story through their music. So this is my girlfriend. And this is A R I Z O N A. Thank you A R I Z O N A for creating this incredible opportunity for us and thank you for your music. So much love!" Watch the video here.