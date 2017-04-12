Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America

The new album "Country Faith America" is scheduled to be released on May 19th exclusively released through Cracker Barrel's 639 locations as well as digital outlets such as iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify available through Curb Records and Word Entertainment.

Word Entertainment President & CEO Rod Riley had this to say, "The album opens with 'Country Nation,' Brad Paisley's upbeat anthem, and the project continues with songs that spotlight faith and patriotism such as Brooks & Dunn's 'Only In America,' Big & Rich's poignant '8th of November,' and new traditionalist Shane Owens' '19.' I think listeners will find a great deal of comfort and spirit through these powerful songs.

"The opportunity for Word Entertainment to be part of curating a beautiful collection of songs from some of the biggest and most legendary artists in country music, alongside the passionate brilliance and direction of Deborah Evans Price, results in something that I know is going to positively impact countless lives."

Tracklisting:

1. Country Nation - Brad Paisley

2. If You're Reading This - Tim McGraw

3. I Drive Your Truck - Lee Brice

4. God Bless The USA - Lee Greenwood

5. It's America - Rodney Atkins

6. Only In America - Brooks & Dunn

7. God Bless America - LeAnn Rimes

8. Country - Mo Pitney

9. America Will Always Stand - Randy Travis

10. Not Me - Keni Thomas (with Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris)

11. American Child - Phil Vassar

12. 19 - Shane Owens

13. 8th Of November - Big & Rich

14. Soldier's Wife - American Young

15. My Beautiful America - Charlie Daniels