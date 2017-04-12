Champs Stream New Song 'The Garden Is Overgrown'

Michael had this to say; "The heart of the song is about youth and all that growing up entails - through the passage of time, relationships and priorities ebb and flow along with flux and excitement and at times, the insecurities and disenchantment that one feels as life's path is negotiated."

"The Garden Is Overgrown" follows their 2015 release VAMALA and was produced by Rick Rubin's go-to engineer Sean Oakley. Check out the stream of the song here.