Emmure Offshoot Lakeshore Release 'Kings' Video
04-12-2017
.
Lakeshore

Emmure offshoot Lakeshore have released a new music video for their track "Kings (The Reawakening)" which features guest appearances from Misery Signals' Karl Shubach and The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza's Jessie Freeland.

The song comes from their forthcoming debut, the "41" EP, which will be released on April 21st and Ben Lionetti shared these background details about the track and video, 'The song 'Kings' was really conceived about my time working with Mitch Lucker (Suicide Silence) and after his passing.

"'Kings' really took on a life of its own and morphed into just a fun heavy song with a self-empowering message, and that's something Mitch wanted to create. We wanted the music video to have a real night & day / yin & yang vibe and wanted to tell our listeners we're not going to be held down by whatever generic genre standards people think a band should abide by.

"I think you can start to hear and feel that from the first music video 'History' to our video for 'Kings'. We're excited to get the rest of the record out there to really start showing people what Lakeshore is really about." Watch the video here.

