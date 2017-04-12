Joe Satriani's G4 Experience To Feature Phil Collin, Paul Gilbert, More

The special event is scheduled to take place on July 24th through 28th at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, CA and will feature special guests Phil Collen of Def Leppard, Mr. Big's Paul Gilbert and Ratt's Warren DiMartini

Satriani had these comments,, "I'm thrilled to have guitarists Phil Collen and Warren DiMartini joining Paul Gilbert and myself for this year's G4 camp. What an incredible lineup! Phil, Warren, and Paul are all virtuosos with a wide range of professional experience in the music world. Together, we look forward to sharing all of our musical knowledge with this year's G4 campers."

Phil Collen added "I'm thrilled and honored to be joining Joe on the G4 experience and I'm stoked to get to play with him and to share some of my experiences with all the attendees." Find more details here.