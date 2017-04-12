Kyuss' Brant Bjork Launches Tao Of The Devil Tour

The Desert Rocker launched the tour in support of his latest album "Tao Of The Devil" which was released last September. He had this to say about the trek, "I'm stoked to bring our Rock to the US again. Get your butt to the show and lets have some fun".

The tour continues tonight in Vancouver, BC at the SBC and is scheduled to run until May 1st where it is set to wrap up with a show at the Echoplex in Los Angeles, Ca.

Brant Bjork Tour Dates:

4/12 - Vancouver, BC - SBC

4/13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4/14 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

4/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

4/16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/17 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

4/18 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

4/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

4/20 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

4/22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

4/23 - Boston, MA - Middle East

4/25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

4/27 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

4/28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

4/29 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

4/30 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

5/1 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex