Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour

The album will be entitled "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie" and fans will be getting their first taste of the effort when the first single, entitled "In My Word", is released this Friday, April 14th.

The Fleetwood Mac legends will be kicking off their summer tour on June 21st in Atlanta, Ca at Chastain Park and wrapping up the trek on July 27th in Denver, CO at the Paramount Theatre.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVieTour Dates:

6/21 Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park

6/23 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

6/24 Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

6/26 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

6/28 Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/30 Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

7/2 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

7/3 Chicago, IL - Northerly Island

7/5 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/19 Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

7/21 Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

7/22 Las Vegas, NV - Park Theatre

7/25 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

7/27 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Tracklisting:

1. "Sleeping Around The Corner"

2. "Feel About You"

3. "In My World"

4. "Red Sun"

5. "Love Is Here To Stay"

6. "Too Far Gone"

7. "Lay Down For Free"

8. "Game Of Pretend"

9. "On With The Show"

10. "Carnival Begin"