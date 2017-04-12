Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation
04-12-2017
.
Metallica

Metallica have been the focus of intense speculation about future plans to collaborate with Lady Gaga following their Grammy performance together, but James Hetfield has now put those rumors to rest.

The legendary thrash band planning to pair up with the pop star in the future has been subject of several dubious, tabloid like reports on metal blogs and even an April's Fool joke that spread to many of those same sites.

Now, frontman James Hetfield discussed the possibility in an interview with the newspaper La Tercera La Tercera in Chile. Telling them (via a translation from BraveWords), "I have no interest. But just being with her gave me a different energy, she goes beyond the limits, like us."

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation

Metallica Share Live Videos From Mexico City Shows

Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie

Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online

Metallica and The Who Lead Music Festival Lineup

AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series

Apocalyptica Announce 20th Anniversary Metallica Album Tour

Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online

Jason Newsted Praises Metallica's New Album and His Replacement

Metallica Release 'Enter Sandman' Video From Sound Vault Show


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album- Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced- The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized- more

Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall- Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie- Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves- more

Page Too:
U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album- Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America- D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album- more

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track- Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows- Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017- Mariah Carey- more

Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online- Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness- Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation

J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour

Tool Announce Special One-Off Show With Special Guests

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock Sturgis This Year

Yes React To Anderson Rabin Wakeman Name Change

Queens Of The Stone Age Reveal New Music Release Plans

Sammy Hagar Releases 'No Worries' Music Video

Crobot Announce Departure Of Two Member

The Dead Daisies Announce Dirty Dozen American Tour

Keith Richards Shares His Tribute To Chuck Berry

Joe Satriani's G4 Experience To Feature Phil Collin, Paul Gilbert, More

Royal Blood Announce New Album 'How Did We Get So Dark'

Emmure Offshoot Lakeshore Release 'Kings' Video

Original Toto Singer Bobby Kimball Announces New Album

Kyuss' Brant Bjork Launches Tao Of The Devil Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America

D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album

A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album

Pryti Streaming New Single 'Angst'

Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video

Champs Stream New Song 'The Garden Is Overgrown'

Flow Tribe Announce New Album 'Boss'

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track

Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows

Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017

Mariah Carey Releasing New Album This Year Via Epic Deal

Darius Rucker Announces 2017 Darius and Friends Benefit Concert

Lauren Alaina Earns Her First No. 1 Single With 'Road Less Traveled'

Tanya Tucker Returning To The Road This Month

Chet Porter Gives D.R.A.M.'s Broccoli A Makeover

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.