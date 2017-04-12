Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation

The legendary thrash band planning to pair up with the pop star in the future has been subject of several dubious, tabloid like reports on metal blogs and even an April's Fool joke that spread to many of those same sites.

Now, frontman James Hetfield discussed the possibility in an interview with the newspaper La Tercera La Tercera in Chile. Telling them (via a translation from BraveWords), "I have no interest. But just being with her gave me a different energy, she goes beyond the limits, like us."