Original Toto Singer Bobby Kimball Announces New Album
Toto's original singer Bobby Kimball has announced that he will be releasing his new solo studio album, which will be titled "We're Not in Kansas Anymore," on April 21st. Kimball had the following to say about the new effort,, "As artists and musicians we live our lives chasing a dream … the dream of expressing ourselves through the songs we create and sing. "I surrounded myself with some of the best session players and songwriters in the business, and I feel you can hear and sense that when you listen to the music. To my fans … I hope that I delivered an album that can be part of a songbook for your life, as it is for mine. God Speed." Producer John Zaika adds, "I produced and co-wrote a project with Bobby Kimball in 1999, 'All I Ever Needed.' We've stayed in touch ever since. When the opportunity to write and produce a second project for this incredible singer and artist came along, I was excited to be involved. I knew it needed to have great songs, sound fresh, and stand out in today's music world. "So, as a team, we pushed hard to create a project that crosses over genres without sounding disconnected. I sought out some of the best musicians in the industry, worked with top engineers to help fulfill the experience, and we created a wonderful team with myself, Bobby Kimball and Dave Barnett here at Future Memories Music." Track List:
