Ozzy Osbourne To Rock Sturgis This Year

Ozzy will be playing on the event's Wolfman Jack Stage on August 9th. Sturgis Buffalo Chip president Rod Woodruff had these comments, "You never know what to expect with Ozzy, but you can be sure it will be over the top.

"He puts on an incredible show and this is one of those performances you just can't miss. You may not have another opportunity to see the legendary Ozzy Osbourne live on stage. I wonder if he's still biting the heads off bats?" Watch the announcement video here.