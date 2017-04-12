Royal Blood Announce New Album 'How Did We Get So Dark'

Titled "How Did We Get So Dark?", the follow-up to the group's 2014 self-titled debut will be issued on June 16. "We had a warehouse space in Burbank [in California] and it was great," said Kerr recently. "We'd party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs."

Royal Blood are scheduled to begin their 2017 live schedule with a May 27 gig at Slane Castle in Dublin, Ireland opening for Guns N' Roses; they'll then spend the summer playing festival dates, beginning with a busy June that will see them at The Governors Ball in New York, Bonnaroo in Tennessee, and The UK's Eden Project and Glastonbury during the last week of the month. Watch the preview clip here.