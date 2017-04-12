Sammy Hagar Releases 'No Worries' Music Video

The former Van Halen frontman promoted the release of "This Is Sammy Hagar Vol. 1 - When the Party Started" last November by releasing a series of track by track videos and "No Worries" was one of the songs he discussed.

He revealed that he co-wrote the song with his nephew Tom Solis and had this to say about his collaborator, "He lives in Orange County on the beach. He's kinda a Sammy Hagar kinda guy, you know? Growing up in that world of playin' bars and pickin' up on chicks and hangin' at the beach." Watch the new video here.